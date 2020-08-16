Giant African snail menace worries farmers

The Giant African snail menace in different parts of Dakshina Kannada district has worried the farmers.

The snails are active during monsoon, nocturnal in behaviour and damage crops like papaya, brinjal, okra, arecanut, rubber buds and orchids.

The snails eat away leaves, stems and flowers of the host plant causing severe damage to the plants and also crops. Even the leafy vegetables get damaged by its excrement.

Over 100 acres of land in Uruvalu in Belthangady taluk has been affected by the snail menace.

In the past, the African Giant snails were found in Kasargod, Alankar, Savanur, Koila and other areas.

The snails are active during August and September. During the daytime, the snails hide in the hollows of trees or inside bushes and come out only during night hours.

The officials have appealed to the farmers to clear all the weeds in the plantation. Hand collection and destruction will be effective during the early phase of infestation.

Wet gunny bags must be used as a bait to collect the snails and destroy them by using salt or copper sulphate, said the officials.

The sprinkling of salt and lime also helps to control the menace. When the snails crawl past the salt, the water level in their body reduces and they die of dehydration.

Metaldehyde pesticide can be used in controlling the menace. When it is spread on the farmland, the snails get attracted to it and die after eating it.

“If snails die of using any pesticides, then they should be buried in a pit, as there are chances of domestic animals eating the dead snails while grazing and may get health complications due to the pesticide content in it,” the officials warned.

The snails actually maintain a balance in nature. However, when they multiply in large numbers and engage in damaging the crops, then measures should be initiates to control the menace, said the officials.