Girl collapses at home, dies

A girl died all of a sudden, in Kandimakki in Bittangala Gram Panchayat limits, on Monday afternoon. The deceased is G M Pavithra (14), daughter of late G R Madhu and G M Nisha, residents of Kandimakki village.

When she was in the house, she developed chest pain at 12.30 pm and suddenly collapsed. She was immediately rushed to the government hospital in Virajpet. But, the girl died in a few minutes.

Pavithra was a student of class nine in a private school. Her mother Nisha was working in a private school in the town and used to go to work in a nearby plantation due to lockdown.

A case of unnatural death has been filed in the rural police station.

The body was handed over to the family, after an autopsy at the government hospital.

Police conducted a spot inspection.