Girl mowed down by truck, dies

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Nov 14 2021, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 23:00 ist

An eight-year-old girl died on the spot after a truck ran over her near Ambagilu on Saturday evening.

The deceased is Pranamya. She was riding pillion with her mother Divya on a two-wheeler when the truck driven by Arupnath hit them from the right side and both fell down.

While Pranamya died on the spot, her mother sustained minor injuries.

The mother-daughter duo was on their way to Udupi from Santhekate. Udupi traffic police station has registered a case. 

