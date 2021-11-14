Girl mowed down by truck, dies

An eight-year-old girl died on the spot after a truck ran over her near Ambagilu on Saturday evening.

The deceased is Pranamya. She was riding pillion with her mother Divya on a two-wheeler when the truck driven by Arupnath hit them from the right side and both fell down.

While Pranamya died on the spot, her mother sustained minor injuries.

The mother-daughter duo was on their way to Udupi from Santhekate. Udupi traffic police station has registered a case.