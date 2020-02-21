Girl set to create another record in Chakrasana

Tanushree Pithrody, 10, is all set to create another record in ‘Chakrasana’ posture.

Tanushree had created a new record by doing ‘Most Full Body Revolution Maintaining a Chest Stand Position’.

She told media on Thursday that in this event she would break the previous existing record of covering 100 metres in 3.34 seconds in the ‘Chakrasana’ posture, which was set by Ashish of Himachal Pradesh.

Tanushree is confident of entering in to the ‘Golden Book of World Records’ by setting a new record.

The programme will be held at Udyavara Gram Panchayat grounds on February 22.

‘One-minute Miracle’

Tanushree’s father Uday Kumar said that Tanushree had created a record at Lions Bhavana in Udupi in the category of ‘One-minute Miracle’ by doing ‘Niralamba Poorna Chakrasana’ 19 times which was acknowledged by the ‘Golden Book of World Records’ in November, 2017. This time, she is expected to cover 100-metre stretch in Chakrasana posture within 3.34 seconds, he said.