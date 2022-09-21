Girl students escape PU college hostel in Mangaluru

Girl students escape PU college hostel in Mangaluru

The escape was pre-planned, the police suspected as some of the window beams from the rooms were missing

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 21 2022, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2022, 22:10 ist

Three girls, students at a private pre-university college, reportedly escaped from a hostel in Mangaluru, in the wee hours of Wednesday. 

Soon after a missing persons’ complaint was filed, senior police officials visited the hostel, the college and inspected CCTV footage for clues. A video showed the students stepping out of the hostel with their luggage.

The police investigating the case were in constant touch with family members, sources said.

The escape was pre-planned, the police suspected as some of the window beams from the rooms were missing. The police suspected that the students used a hacksaw blade and escaped from the hostel through the windows. “We are hopeful of tracing them at the earliest,” an officer said.

The police also shared the girls’ details with police stations across the state, as they widened their search and investigation.

Since running away, the students have not contacted their families, the police said.

According to the police, two of the girls were from Bengaluru, and the third from Chitradurga. Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said the search for the missing girls was on.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mangaluru
Pre-university College

What's Brewing

What does Putin's 'partial' mobilisation mean?

What does Putin's 'partial' mobilisation mean?

Collectors clamour for rare Queen Elizabeth II coins

Collectors clamour for rare Queen Elizabeth II coins

PayCM posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru

PayCM posters with Bommai's face surface in Bengaluru

'Must visit once': Bengaluru pothole gets 5-star rating

'Must visit once': Bengaluru pothole gets 5-star rating

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

Lesser known facts about Comedy King Raju Srivastava

 