'Girls are heard when they are financially, socially empowered'

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje urged girls to give priority to education as it is critical for self-empowerment.

She told reporters in Udupi that girls should stand on their own feet.

“As women, we do not require pity. We must be self-sufficient. We will only be heard when we are financially and socially empowered," she added.

Shobha urged the six Muslim student petitioners in the hijab case not to give in to the demands of fanatical organisations.

"No organisation will come to your help in future. Your destiny is in your own hands and it is you who should shape it. We must uphold the Constitution and the law of land. People who believe they are above everyone else should be punished. For education and work, there is no religion. Wealthy people in the community are unconcerned about headscarves. Only poor women are being lured into such propaganda campaigns," she said.

Shobha, recollecting her electioneering experience in Uttar Pradesh (UP), said she was entrusted with the responsibility of Avadh with 82 Assembly seats. BJP battled against odds and won eight Assembly seats in Lakhimpur.

BJP won in Hardoi, Unnao and many other areas. This is the first election in UP to be contested under development, as opposed to previous elections, which was fought in the name of religion and caste, she added.

Shobha, responding to a query on the film, Kashmir Files, said she was well aware of the situation of Kashmir pundits and their sufferings.

The minister, responding to another query, said Naveen's body has been kept at a morgue.

"As many as 20,000 people were evacuated with the assistance of 90 operational planes, 14 among them were air force flights," she added.