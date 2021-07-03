‘Give permission for pinda pradana’

‘Give permission for pinda pradana’

DHNS, Napoklu,
  • Jul 03 2021, 00:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 00:39 ist

Kodava Samaja Sports, Cultural and Recreation Club president Biddatanda S Thammaiah has requested the authorities concerned to permit the pinda pradana ritual at Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala.

In a press release, he stated that offering 'pinda' is an important ritual in the Hindu religion. The offering has to be made in commemoration of the deceased person, within 16 days of the person's demise.

Carrying out the pinda pradana ritual at Triveni Sangama holds a lot of significance, he said.

People from other districts also come to Bhagamandala to carry out the ritual. Without offering 'pinda', the wife and children cannot come out of the houses, he stated.

However, the ban on carrying out religious rituals at Triveni Sangama has created problems for the people, he added.

The Takka head, temple authorities of Bhagandeshwara Temple and the elected representatives should draw the attention of the government towards the same and give permission for the pinda pradana ritual to be performed, he said.

