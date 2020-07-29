Go for Ganapathi idols, Rakhi that grow into plants

To keep the environment safe and go eco-friendly during this Ganesh Chaturthi and Raksha Bandhan, two different groups in Dakshina Kannada have come with eco-friendly 'Thota Ganapa' and Rakhi, which will grow into plants after a few days.

Eco Friends, a group of five friends --- Rajesh, Raghavendra Rao, Manoj, Sudesh J Shetty and Manju --- has come up with 'Thota Ganapa'.

The Eco Friends group, during this Ganesha festival, will supply eco-friendly Ganapathi idols that become plants after immersion.

The size of the idols ranges from 10 to 12 inches according to the order made by the customers. “We buy Eco-Ganesha idols from Mysuru. The kit will have Thota Ganapa, UV stabilised square pot, nutrient block, seeds (tomato, okra, green chilly and tulasi) depending on customers' choice and instruction manual. The people have to pour water to the Ganapa idol daily and it gets converted into the soil and the plants start sprouting within a week. At least three mug water should be poured on the Ganapa idol daily," said Rajesh of Eco Group.

“Having realised that the pollution, caused by the Ganapathi idols made of Plaster of Paris, we started researching on how they could sow a seed in the same pot where the Visarjan is also be done. The aim is to contribute to the environment while we celebrate the festivals” said Rajesh.

“Due to Covid-19 scare, we only make arrangements to deliver to the customers. Already, 25 people have placed orders,” he added.

For booking, those interested can contact 9972237055.

Eco-friendly Rakhi

Nithin Vas of Pakshikere has come up with eco-friendly reusable Rakhis with vegetable seeds inside it for Raksha Bandhan.

Nithin of Paper Seed firm has come up with a Rakhi with the seeds of tomato, sambar cucumber, harive, and tulasi seeds inside it. Instead of throwing the rakhi after a few days, it can be used for growing plants.

He has been trying to market it online and through WhatsApp, owing to the restrictions in the market due to the Covid-19 scare.

After the rakhi festival, the rakhi should be put into the flower pot by removing the thread and it has to be covered with soil and needs to be water daily. Within a few days, the seeds will germinate.

“If I get a good response, I will include more vegetable seeds next year,” said Nithin.

The Rakhi is plastic-free and is made of paper and terracotta. Last year, he had prepared 11,000 paper seed flags for Independence Day. For details on Rakhi, one can call 91087 54870