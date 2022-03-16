Goa governor to take part in Syrian Church programme

The blessing of the Bishop’s house and consecration of the Chapel will be held during a programme planned at Fr Muller’s Convention Hall in Pumpwell at 9.30 am on March 18.

Dr Sunil Thomas, secretary of Brahmavar Diocese, told reporters at Patrika Bhavan on Wednesday that a reception will be offered to Baselios Marthoma Mathew III, Supreme Head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India on the occasion.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai will inaugurate the programme.

The inauguration of the Diocesan Center will be held at Bishop’s House, Kankanady, at 2.30 pm.

Kuriakose Mar Clemis, Diocese of Thumpamon, Zachariah Mar Anthonios, Diocese of Kollam, Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Mangaluru Bishop and the representatives of Syro Malabar Catholic Church, Malankara Catholic Church, Diocese of Ankamaly, Diocese of Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and others will take part.

Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor Premananda Shetty, Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, former MLA J R Lobo and others will take part.

The programme is organised by Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, Kankanady, Mangaluru, functioning under the Diocese of Brahmavar.