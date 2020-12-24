GoAir launches Mangaluru-Mumbai flight service from today

GoAir has announced the launch of daily flight services between Mumbai and Mangaluru -- a new destination on the domestic network.

GoAir will link Mumbai to Mangaluru with a daily direct flight operated by a state-of-the-art Airbus 320 Neo. The schedule of this flight had been planned to allow quick and convenient connections to Mangaluru.

GoAir flight G8 0338 will depart from Mangaluru at 09.30 hrs and arrive at Mumbai at 11.00 hrs. GoAir flight G8 0335 will depart from Mumbai at 07.40 hrs and arrive at Mangaluru at 09.00 hrs.

Kaushik Khona, chief executive officer, GoAir, said: “The domestic air travel demand is witnessing a continued recovery, with passengers increasing 10% month-on-month to around 63.54 lakh in November 2020.

Responding to the demand, we are delighted to announce the launch of a new daily direct service to Mangaluru. This is a significant step for GoAir and demonstrates our continuous endeavour to provide greater choice and better connections for our passengers.”

GoAir direct flight connecting Mumbai to Mangaluru will facilitate further growth in business and tourism between these cities, he added.