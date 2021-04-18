Gold worth Rs 24.44 lakh seized at Mangalore International Airport

Gold worth Rs 24.44 lakh seized at MIA

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 18 2021, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2021, 11:03 ist
About 504 grams of gold worth Rs 24.44 lakh was seized at MIA. Credit: Mangaluru Customs officials

About 504 grams of gold worth Rs 24.44 lakh was seized from a gold carrier by the Officers of Mangalore Air customs in the early hours of Sunday at Mangalore International Airport.

According to officials, a surveillance team led by Deputy Commissioner of Customs Dr Kapil Gade have profiled and intercepted a passenger by the name Aboobakar Siddiq Pulikoor Mohammed of Kasargod. The passenger had arrived at the airport in Air India Express flight IX 384 from Dubai. He had tried to smuggle gold by hiding it in his socks.

Further investigation and proceedings in accordance with the law is in progress.

A crucial role of surveillance and interception was carried out by Superintendents Bhomkar, Vikas and Kshiti in the team, officials said.

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Gold
Mangalore International Airport

