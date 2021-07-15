Gold worth Rs 34 lakh seized at Mangalore airport

Two passengers from Dubai attempting to smuggle gold were detained and gold worth Rs 34,46,464 was seized from them by Mangalore Air Customs at Mangalore International Airport on Thursday.
Mohammed Ansar Kayyar (34) from Uppala in Kerala and Mohammed Moosa Miyas (18) from Kozhikode who arrived from Dubai by an Air India Express flight were nabbed after gold in paste form was found concealed inside the bottom portion of their suitcase.
The gold weighing 703 grams was valued at Rs 34,46,464. The customs team was lead by deputy commissioner Praveen Kandi, customs officer Nagesh Kumar and superintendent Manokatyayini, stated a press release.
