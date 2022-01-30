Gold worth Rs 6.42 lakh seized at MIA

Gold weighing 129.500 gm of 24-carat, worth Rs 6,42,320, was seized from a passenger by the officers of Mangaluru Customs at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Saturday.

According to the officials, the gold in the form of a small ring-shaped circular split washer type objects was coated with a silver material.

The objects were found concealed in the steep-type pushbuttons stitched to kidswear. Further investigation is in progress, stated sources in Customs.