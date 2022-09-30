Gold worth Rs 86.09 lakh seized at MIA

The Customs officers at Mangaluru International Airport seized 1,703 grams of 24 carat gold between September 25 and 30 in various cases.

The value of the seized gold is Rs 86,09,730. It was seized from five male passengers hailing from Kasargod, Bhatkal, and Thiruvananthapuram who arrived from Dubai and Muscat.

The gold was smuggled through different modes such as concealment in a paste/powder form mixed with solid gum inside innerwear worn by the passenger, in rectum and in the form of colour coated coil inside motor of mixer grinder.