Golden Jubilee of Sri Sharada Puja on Oct 5

A silver ‘Prabhavali’ will be offered to Goddess Sharada on October 5, on the occasion of the 50th Sri Sharada Puja Mahotsava at Sri Rama Bhajana Mandira, Derebail, Konchadi.

Seetharam Shetty, vice president of Sri Sharada Pooja Samiti, which is organising the programme, told reporters at Patrika Bhavan on Thursday that the idol of Goddess Sharada will be installed on October 5. The Sharada Mahotsava will be held until October 7, he added.

Samiti President Padmanabha Karkera, Honorary President Suresh Shetty Suvarna Mahotsava Samiti President Ashok and General Secretary Bhaskar Salian were present.