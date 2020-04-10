Good Friday observed inside houses

Good Friday observed inside houses

DHNS
DHNS, Kodagu / Chikkamagaluru,
  • Apr 10 2020, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 23:17 ist
People pray at their residence in Kodagu on the occasion of Good Friday.

People observed Good Friday in their houses in Kodagu as no masses were held in the Churches, owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. The day marks the sacrifice of Jesus.

Devotees offered prayers in their houses, as directed by the Bishop. Prayers were performed by the priest at St Antony Church in Suntikoppa, in the absence of people.

In some Churches, the prayers were broadcast live on social media.

St Sebastian Church, St Annamma Church and other churches wore a deserted look.

In Chikkamagaluru

Churches have started conducting prayer services online to encouraging people to stay at home following the Covid-19 outbreak. Catholics observed Good Friday by praying inside the house itself.

Following the lockdown, mass prayer was cancelled in churches. The church gates remained closed to prevent the entry of devotees.

A candle was lit in front of the statue of Jesus as part of Good Friday. All the religious rituals inside the church were streamed live using YouTube.

