Goods worth Rs 5 cr gutted in ice cream godown fire in Mangaluru

A fire broke out in a godown belonging to a super stockist of KMF Nandini ice cream at Adyar Katte on the outskirts of Mangaluru, damaging ice creams worth Rs 1 cr, three cold storage facilities, and a vehicle on Tuesday.

The estimated loss is around Rs 4-5 crore.

"The super stockist was supplying products to the distributors from Kasargod to Karwar. It is said that a short circuit caused the fire mishap. We have been supplying the KMF Nandini brand of ice cream from this godown. Even the spoons used for consuming ice cream were prepared at the unit,” sources said.

Three fire tenders had rushed to the spot. By the time the fire was doused, all the products were gutted. It is suspected that the fire might have occurred at midnight and spread to the entire godown.