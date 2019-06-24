Goods worth Rs 5.75 crore gutted in Indrali

Goods worth Rs 5.75 crore were gutted in a fire mishap that occurred in a multi-storey building, housing several establishments, at Indrali on Sunday night.

Jayadeva Motors, a bike showroom situated on the first and second floor of the building, has incurred a huge loss of Rs five crore, according to a complaint filed by the owner Jayaram Suvarna.

As many as 11 scooters have been completely damaged while two are partially damaged. In addition, tyres were gutted in the mishap. As many as 25 scooters were shifted to a safer location.

The cloth showroom on the ground floor has been partially damaged. The loss is estimated at Rs 10 lakh, according to a complaint filed by owner Sheshadri Upadhyaya.

In another complaint, Krishna Traders Owner Aravind Kumar has claimed that goods, including computers and laptops, worth Rs 61,69,000 had been gutted. Gym owner Saujanya A Shetty said that equipment worth Rs 3.50 lakh had also been damaged in the fire mishap.

According to preliminary investigation, short circuit is said to be the reason for the mishap. The spark from the electric board spread to the entire building.

A petrol bunk was situated adjacent to the building. However, the fire service personnel had taken measures to prevent the spread of the fire to the petrol bunk area.

Following the burning of tyres and fiber materials, thick smoke started billowing from the building. The smoke had travelled up to Kunjibettu.

The local youth actively helped shopkeepers in shifting the valuable clothes and electronic goods.

As a precautionary measure, the Mescom had disconnected power supply in the area. As a result, fire was doused using torchlight. The fire was doused by midnight.

People residing in the apartment, situated behind the building, were also asked to come out of their building till the fire was doused.

District Fire Officer Vasanth Kumar said that the incident came as a reminder to the vulnerability of the multi storey complexes to the disasters.

The fact that whether the fire safety measures were followed by the owner of the building as per standard prescribed in the National Building Code (NBC) is being investigated. No casualties were reported in the incident.