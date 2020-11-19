Government has given approval for the second phase of water project in Mangalore: Khader

"The first phase of work on a comprehensive drinking water project that aims to supply water to 21 villages in Mangalore constituency and four villages in Bantwal taluk, at an estimated cost of Rs 240 crore, is in progress," MLA U T Khader said.

The government has given administrative approval for the second phase of the work at an estimated cost of Rs 280 crore. Once the project is completed, the residents of Mangalore constituency will not face any shortage of drinking water for the next 30 years, Khader said on Wednesday.

In the first phase, water will be lifted through a jack well at Sajipamunnur and a modern treatment plant will be constructed at Konaje to treat water before supplying it to the people. A 60-lakh-litre capacity water tank will be built at Chembugudde to supply water to Ullal. In the next phase, another pipeline and the overhead tank will be constructed to supply water to all the 21 villages in Ullal and four villages in Bantwal.

The MLA said that the first phase of the project would be completed by next October. The project will not supply water to Farangipete, Thumbe, Meramajali and surrounding areas. These villages will be included in Ulaibettu water project. Further, the MLA said that Mangalore Assembly constituency had received Rs 22 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Potable water will be available for 3 km from Harekala to Thumbe under the comprehensive drinking water project wherein a bridge-cum-barrage between Harekala and Adyar is being constructed. Even if there is a shortage of water in Thumbe vented dam, water from this dam will be used for supplying water to Mangaluru city, he added.

Not against corporations

MLA said that he was not against the creation of corporations. But the recent announcement of a separate body for communities smacks of politics. During Sira byelection, a corporation for Golla community was announced. When the byelection for Basavakalyana constituency was nearing, a corporation was announced to woo the Maratha community. “Is this not vote bank politics?” he asked.

“If the government wishes to create corporations, let them create for all castes. Why discriminate?” asked Khader. He also wondered why MLAs, along with the MP, were silent on the illegal transportation of sand in the district.

"MLAs and MP should try to stop sand mafia. For the benefit of Ayyappa devotees of Mangalore constituency, leaving for Sabarimala, a counter will be opened at Kotekar for Covid-19 test and registration," he said.