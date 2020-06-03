Government mulling uniform software for PACS, DCC banks: Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar said that measures will be taken to instal uniform software for Apex Bank and Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Societies (PACS) in the state.

Speaking after distributing financial assistance to Asha workers, he said uniform software will help to overcome the glitches. It will also help to monitor the transactions of banks and societies.

Pertaining to loan waiver, 1.05 lakh farmers have not furnished a copy of pahani, Aadhaar and ration cards in the state. The documents are verified strictly before waiving off the loan amount. There are allegations on illegalities in DCC banks. The government will initiate measures in this regard, he added.

He said only 28% of the farmers are availing loan from DCC banks. There are complaints that some individuals are borrowing loan again and again. There is a need to put an end to such illegalities and ensure that the facilities reach all the farmers.

MLC S L Bhoje Gowda said that owing to a few glitches, 803 farmers in the district are devoid of loan waiver facilities. Measures should be taken to waive the loans of such farmers.

DCC Bank Chairman and Legislative Council Vice Chairperson S L Dharme Gowda said DCC bank is yet to receive Rs 33.7 crore from the state and Central governments.