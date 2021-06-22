‘Government school premises being misused’

As schools are closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the old students of a government school in Sampaje have alleged that some people are misusing the school premises.

The Government Higher Primary School in Koyanadu in Sampaje limits has a history of 100 years.

The children who have studied in this village school have brought laurels to the institution and the region, by achieving high and by being successful in their career.

But, today, the school ground has been converted into the godown of private contractors.

The ground has turned into marshy land. In the future, the students cannot play on the ground as its condition is pathetic, said the school’s old students.

The playground has also been damaged due to the dumping of stones, sand, concrete mixture, other construction equipment, and heavy vehicles’ movement.

The local people have urged the officials from the education department to act against the wrongdoers.

The labourers from the Northern parts of India, who have come for the construction work, have been staying in the classrooms and have littered waste. The place has turned unhygienic.

School alumni Madhava K V, Nazir, Abdul Aziz, Chethan P V, Riyaz S A, Ummar Chadavu and others have asked why the School Development and Monitoring Committee has not objected to the nuisance caused by the private contractors.

Meanwhile, they urged the DDPI to carry out an inspection at the site and order the removal of construction material.

The costs towards the damage should be recovered from the contractor, they added.