Governor calls for spreading message of peace, non-violence

“The hands of India that had spread the message of peace and non-violence should be strengthened,” Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot said on Monday.

He was addressing a gathering during his visit to 1000 Pillar Basadi or Tribhuvana Thilaka Chudamani temple in Moodbidri.

“India enjoys the credit of spreading the message of peace and non-violence to the world. All of us should support in maintaining peace and non-violence,” he added.

He offered a special puja at the Basadi.

“India has showcased humanitarian values, the importance of non-violence and brotherhood to the world. The culture of the country is a motivation to the world. Our nation will stand for peace and non-violence forever,” he added.

Jain Mutt seer Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swami felicitated the Governor.

Moodbidri TMC President Prasad, former minister Abhayachandra Jain and others were present.

The Governor who is on a visit to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts had visited Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple and offered puja.

He obtained darshana of the presiding deity at the temple.

He was accompanied by MUDA President Ravishankar Mijar, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar.

Kudroli temple committee treasurer R Padmaraj handed over a biography of former Union minister Janardhan Poojary to the Governor.

The Governor, on his arrival at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), was welcomed by Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar.