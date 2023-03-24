Govt Ayush Hospital gets hydrotherapy facility

The naturopathy department with a state-of-the-art facility will be inaugurated at Ayush Multi Specialty Hospital on Wenlock Hospital premises on March 25 at 11 am.

The hydrotherapy unit and equipment worth Rs 20 lakh have been sponsored by Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCF), District Ayush officer Dr Mohammed Iqbal told reporters on Ayush Hospital premises on Friday.

The hospital is the only such hospital in the government sector in the state to have a state-of-the-art facility. The naturopathy treatments available in the private sector are expensive and not accessible to the poor, he said.

He said that at present, the treatment will be only therapeutic for the in-patients and not wellness-based.

As part of naturopathy services, the hospital has an iron detox, sauna bath, deluxe hydromassage, underwater massage, spinal bath, spinal spray, foot and arm bath, powder massage, steam and other facilities.

All the instruments are advanced and the therapies aim at detoxification.

Hydrotherapy is primarily used to relieve symptoms like pain and stiffness. The naturopathy treatment helps increase immunity in the body. All the therapies are used for treating joint pain, thyroid, BP, diabetes, asthma, and muscle relaxation.

“We have 10 equipment each for males and females, and at a time, we can provide 20 therapies, in addition to acupuncture and acupressure facilities,” Dr Iqbal said.

At present, the treatment is free, he said and added that Ayush Department has written to the government to fix a nominal fee for treatment and therapies to lessen the burden of maintaining the facility at the hospital.

Once the charges are fixed by the government, a nominal fee will be collected, he added.

Hydrotherapy required is 400 litres of water per session. Some of the facility needs a lot of water, and because of summer, depending on the availability of water, some will be introduced after the summer, he added.

The Ayush Hospital already has a lifestyle counselling facility, yoga and meditation.

There are 20 beds for patients at the hospital. The government has sanctioned staff to the hospital and the recruitment will be taken up shortly. A wellness package will be introduced in the future, he added.

A majority of the patients suffering spinal-related issues, arthritis, neurological problems, asthma and joint pain have been visiting the hospital for treatment, he said.