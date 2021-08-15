Govt committed to bring new wave of progress: Minister

The state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has made a commitment to usher in a new wave of progress, said Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Kota Srinivas Poojary.

He was delivering the Independence Day address after unfurling the Indian Tricolour at the 75th Independence Day celebrations organised by the district administration on the premises of Old Fort in Madikeri on Sunday.

The minister said that the government will reserve a fund of Rs 1,000 crore for the scholarship of children of farmers. The monthly pension under the Sandhya Suraksha Scheme for senior citizens has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200. Widow pension has been increased from Rs 600 to Rs 800. This will benefit 17.25 lakh beneficiaries. Monthly financial assistance of the physically challenged has been increased from Rs 600 to Rs 800, benefiting 3.66 lakh people.

He said that the amendments introduced to the agriculture and APMC laws will ensure fair prices for farmers' produce. Under the Kissan Samman Scheme, every farmer is eligible to get an assistance of Rs 10,000 per year. Health insurance of Rs 5 lakh has been made available under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. The scheme was helpful for many people towards the treatment of Covid-19.

A total of 660 houses have been constructed in Karnangeri, Jamburu, Madenadu, Biligeri and Galibeedu, for the flood victims in the district. Based on the damage caused by natural calamities, the victims have been provided Rs 5 lakh each, to build houses. Out of the special grants of Rs 100 crore for the repair of roads, bridges and construction of protective walls, Rs 65.15 crore has been released, he added.

An oxygen plant of 13,000-litre capacity has been set up at the designated Covid-19 hospital. Work on another tank is in progress. PSA oxygen units will soon start commissioning at Somwarpet and Virajpet taluk hospitals, said the minister.

Eight Covid Care Centres have been opened in the five taluks. The Covid-19 control measures have been implemented effectively in the district. Food and necessary aid have been provided to labourers, small merchants, underprivileged families and unorganised sector workers, said Poojary.

The lockdown has been effectively implemented in the district to control the pandemic. Check posts have been set up in the border areas, he added.

The minister also said that it is the responsibility of every Indian citizen to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters and lead lives with harmony.

We have to pledge to stay united to protect the integrity of the nation, said Poojary.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan presided. Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah, MLC Sunil Subramani, MLC Veena Achaiah, State Western Ghat Task Force chairman Ravi Kushalappa, Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra and Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena were present.