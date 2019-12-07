‘Govt committed to improve water table’

Minor Irrigation Minister J C Madhuswamy said there was a need to give priority to the conservation of groundwater.

He was speaking after inaugurating a vented dam, constructed across Kiruhole by Department of Minor Irrigation at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore, at Nalayagundi in Uppinangady on Saturday.

The minister said the state government had given priority to improve water table by constructing vented dams under Paschima Vahini project. The vented dams on the one hand helps in water conservation and on the other hand provides connectivity.

“More vented dams will be constructed in coastal districts,” he said and directed the officials from Minor Irrigation to prepare an estimate in this regard.

Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor said, “The vented dam helped in providing connectivity between Uppinangady and Hirebandadi villages along with the conservation of water and improving groundwater. The storing of water in the dam will help in improving the water level in the wells in the neighourhood. The improvement in groundwater will benefit the farmers in the vicinity.”

Zilla Panchayat President Meenakshi Shanthigodu, Tiptur MLA B C Nagesh, Puttur Taluk Panchayat Vice President Lalitha Ishwar and others were present.