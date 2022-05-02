Govt following anti-people policies, says labour leader

The labour class should be united to fight against corporate companies that are engaged in looting the resources of the country, said senior labour leader Sukumar.

Addressing a gathering during Labour Day celebrations, he said the vast resources in the country belong to the labour class and the common man. However, the government has been following anti-people policies.

The amendment to labour laws benefited the owners. The government is conspiring to destroy the rights of the labour class. There is a conspiracy to make labourers work for 12 to 14 hours, he said.

CITU district general secretary Sunil Kumar Bajal accused the Centre and state governments of placing forth the Hindutva agenda to rake religious issues, to hide the failures of the government.

May Day celebration committee working president Krishnappa Konchadi and others were present.