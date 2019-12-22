Govt has no prejudice against any religion: CM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that the curfew clamped in Mangaluru since Friday will be relaxed throughout the day on Sunday and withdrawn on Monday.

“The night curfew will continue on Saturday and Sunday,” he said and added that prohibitory orders will continue to remain across the district.

The chief minister told reporters at Circuit House that a decision to withdraw the curfew was taken following an appeal from leaders from Christian and Muslim community. He also said that he had interacted with the families of people who died in firing to disperse the mob protesting against Citizenship Act.

“The deputy commissioner will declare the compensation. If needed, families of the victims will also be given houses,” Yediyurappa assured.

The chief minister expressed unhappiness over the outbreak of violence and felt the police firing was warranted. “Muslim leaders in Bengaluru had assured cooperation but, in Mangaluru, Muslims took the law into their hands. A through investigation into the entire incident will be conducted,” he added.

The chief minister, responding to queries, said that the investigation will also look into the video clippings related to the violence and the detention of journalists from Kerala, who did not have any accreditation cards. On the Opposition demanding a judicial enquiry, he responded that he and the home minister would discuss and take a decision.

He also clarified that his government does not discriminate among Christians or Muslims. He revealed ordering officials not to pose any problems to Christians or Muslims preparing for festivals.

Earlier, the chief minister held a meeting with officials at the Mangalore International Airport. He later sought feedback from leaders of Christian and Muslim communities.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, Home Minister B S Bommai, BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MP Shobha Karandlaje, senior officials and others were present at the meeting.