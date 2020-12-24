Govt is misusing National Investigation Agency: SDPI

Accusing the Central government of misusing National Investigation Agency (NIA), Kodagu district SDPI unit held a protest in Madikeri on Thursday.

Gathering at Indira Gandhi Circle, the protestors shouted slogans against the Central government.

SDPI district unit president Mansoor Ali said that after four months of DJ Halli and KJ Halli riots, SDPI Bengaluru district president Muhammed Sharif and workers have been arrested by NIA, even though CCB police have clarified that there is no role of SDPI in the riots.

In fact, according to the CCB, a BBMP corporator and the local MLA are behind the riots, he added.

The arrest of SDPI Bengaluru district president and activists is unjust, said the protestors and urged authorities to release them.

“The government is trying to put an end to SDPI. But, SDPI has been registered with the Election Board in 2009,” said Mansoor Ali.

SDPI general secretary Abdul Adkar, members Bashir, Mustafa, Micheal Vegas and others were present at the protest.