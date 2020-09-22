Govt orders to rename LHH road after Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty in Mangaluru

Mayor Diwakar said that the state government has decided to name the road from Ambedkar Circle- Light House Hill-Catholic Club in Mangaluru after Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty.

The state government in its order on September 5 said that the stay order issued for renaming the road on July 1, 2017, has been withdrawn.

The State government had given permission to name the road after Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty in its order on July 1, 2016. Following the protest and furor over renaming the road, the state government on May 24, 2017, stayed the order and urged to maintain the status quo.

It may be recalled that St Aloysius College authorities had been vociferously opposing the plan of Vijaya Bank Workers’ Organisation to name the road after their former chairman Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty against ‘St Aloysius College Road’. They had been claiming that municipality, headed by Blasius M D’Souza, had named the stretch of road after St Aloysius College way back in 1976. It is also evident with the stone engraved plaque on the compound of a building on the same stretch of road.

When the matter reached the court, the High Court in its order on April 11, 2019, had directed the state government to review its decision on stay order by considering the appeals of the petitioners. Accordingly, the MCC Commissioner was asked to submit a report to the government. Accordingly, after reviewing the grievances, MCC Commissioner had suggested that the road can be named after Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty.