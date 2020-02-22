Govt planning comprehensive fishing policy, says Poojary

Minister for Port and Fisheries Kota Srinivas Poojary said government was planning a comprehensive policy on fishing to redress problems faced by fishermen.

“Officials and experts have begun their study to formulate the comprehensive policy,” Poojary said after inaugurating a workshop organised by Zilla Panchayat and Fisheries department at Taluk panchayat hall on Saturday.

He said the fishermen were facing many problems. They are slapped with hefty fines if they were caught fishing in other states.

Inland fisheries

Poojary said the government was also planning to entrust the management of rivers, lakes and ponds, under inland fisheries, to the fishermen. The inland fisheries should be developed and local fishermen should be benefited, he said.

The minister assured that the incomplete fishing jetty projects, construction of minor ports and desilting works would be completed in a phased manner.

Poojary said 34 acres of land was acquired to build the Hejmadi port.

There are also plans to acquire additional 14 acres of land, he said and added that a state-of-the art port would be constructed at a total cost of Rs 134 cr.

Bunder port expansion

The proposed third phase expansion of Bunder port in Mangaluru will be approved by the government and grants would be earmarked for the development of Karwar port, he added.

Under a state-sponsored scheme, young fishermen will receive a three-month training and will be encouraged to set up their own units, he added.

Udupi Zilla Panchayat President Dinaker Babu, MLA Raghupathy Bhat among others were also present.