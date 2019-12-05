Govt plans mass marriages in 110 temples on April 26

Mass marriages will be organised in a few selected temples coming under Muzrai department in the state on April 26, 2020, said Minister for Muzrai Kota Srinivas Poojary.

He was speaking at a preparatory meeting of the administrative committee presidents and executive officers of various temples at DC’s office in Manipal on Thursday.

Poojary said it has been decided to organise mass marriages in 110 temples. There is no yardstick of APL/BPL ration cards for the couples who wish to enter into wedlock through mass marriages.

As much as Rs 5,000 would be given to the groom for clothing and other expenditure, while Rs 10,000 for bride (saree, blouse, flowers) which would be deposited into their bank accounts soon after the wedding.

As much as Rs 40,000 for eight-gram gold ‘Thali’ chain would be given to the bride on the day of the wedding. The amount would be transferred to the bride’s account through RTGS. The temples will bear the expenses of the food for the relatives who attend the wedding.

The minister called upon the officials to create awareness about mass marriages in the temples. The bride and groom should register their names at the temple before March 27. The names of the bride and groom will be published in the temples on April 1. Any objections can be submitted on or before April 6. The final list of bride and groom will be published on April 11, he informed the officials.

The minister clarified that second marriage is not allowed. The bride and groom should furnish documents to prove their age. Marriage registration officer will be present at the mass marriage venue to register the marriage. If private organisations wish to gift couples, then they are allowed to do so. The mass marriage will be attended by Pejwar seer Vishweshatheertha Swami, D Veerendra Heggade, Ravishankar Guruji, Sudha Murthy and others.

The department will come out with a toll free number shortly to give details about the mass marriage. The public can dial the toll free number between 10 am and 6 pm to get their doubts cleared.

In case, if the mass marriage could not be organised on April 26 for any unavoidable reasons, then it will be held on May 24, he clarified.