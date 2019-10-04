‘Govt’s apathy led to farmer’s suicide’

AICC Secretary B M Sandeep alleged that the suicide of farmer Chandre Gowda at S K Megal in Kalasa was due to the indifferent attitude of the state government.

Speaking to reporters, Sandeep said, “Two farmers have committed suicide following losses incurred in flood.

However, District-in-Charge Minister is only engaged is issuing a counter statement for a statement issued by political representatives and has failed to get grants from the centre.”

The chief minister has failed to impress upon the Prime Minister and Union Ministers on the prevailing condition in Karnataka, especially after the flood. MP Shobha Karandlaje who had promised to stay once in a week at the constituency is missing, he said.

Loss incurred

According to an estimate, the district has incurred a loss of Rs 700 crore due to heavy rain.

Unfortunately, the district received only Rs 80 crore for relief work. The district administration should announce compensation for the family of Chandre Gowda immediately and instill confidence in flood victims, he demanded.