Govt’s negligence triggered crisis in state: Veena Achaiah

MLC Veena Achaiah said that the elected representatives and officials should work in coordination to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the officials in Kodagu are neglecting the elected representatives while framing the rules and guidelines, thereby inconveniencing the citizens.

In spite of the warnings issued by the experts about the second wave of Covid-19, the state government showed a negligent attitude initially. As a result, the state government is facing serious problems now in tackling the situation, she alleged.

Everyone should keep aside their differences and work unitedly towards handling the pandemic. Without taking the various organisations and elected representatives into confidence, the officials have framed their own guidelines in Kodagu district. The guidelines are against the geography of the district, said the MLC.

Amid the fear of Covid-19, people are worried about getting groceries and essential commodities in the district. The district administration had tackled the Covid-19 situation effectively last year by taking the elected representatives into confidence, said Veena.

In the beginning, the district administration allowed the purchase of essential commodities on Tuesdays and Fridays. However, later all of a sudden it changed to Mondays and Fridays. The sudden change in the decision of the government has created confusion among the people, she said.

As the authorities have posed restrictions on the movement of vehicles, many people from interior villages have to walk for several kilometres to reach the grocery shops to purchase essential commodities and carry the essentials on their head. Does Covid-19 not spread by walking towards the shops? she sought to know.

Stating that the DHO and dean of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences are rendering their services effectively, the MLC said that there is a lack of facilities.

The district in-charge minister should respond to the woes of the people in the district by taking them to confidence, she added.

The MLC also lauded the police personnel. However, the government guidelines have created confusion. The government should work in coordination to check the transmission of the virus.

Veena Achaiah said that Kodagu has hilly terrain. Without vehicles, it is not possible to transport groceries and other essential commodities.

The authorities should give relaxation to the people while framing the guidelines. The officials should discuss with the elected representatives, organisations and members of various associations before taking a call on the guidelines, she demanded.

Further, she said that the district administration should allow the public to purchase essential commodities three days a week instead of two days a week.