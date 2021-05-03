Govt should consider Covid situation seriously, says Veena Achaiah

As the number of Covid-19 cases has been increasing in the state, the situation is going beyond control in Kodagu district as well. Even though the number of people succumbing to the pandemic is increasing day by day, the government is not doing anything as if it has accepted defeat, said MLC Veena Achaiah.

The district has only five to six lakh population. In spite of it, the district has 4,042 active cases. The government should consider the situation seriously and should make necessary modifications to the medical facilities in the district, she said.

District in-charge minister blamed

Veena Achaiah further said that the doctors, medical personnel and other Covid warriors are working hard to save the lives of the Covid-19 infected. But, the government is doing nothing except mounting pressure on officials.

The district in-charge minister is least bothered and is conducting a meeting for namesake. The MP of the region has no interest in Kodagu district, she said.

She urged the district in-charge minister to visit the designated Covid-19 hospital and ensure all facilities. The problems being faced by those arriving for Covid-19 tests and vaccines should be solved.

The MLC alleged that the officials are providing false information to the ministers.

During the last review meeting, the officials said that Covid Care Centre has been opened in Kodagu Vidyalaya, Madikeri. But, in reality, there is no Covid Care Centre in the said place.

The district in-charge minister should stop believing the officers blindly and should discharge his responsibilities properly, she added.

Stating that there is only one designated Covid-19 hospital in Madikeri, the MLC said people from distant parts of the district are not able to come to Madikeri, as there is no public transport during Covid lockdown. Therefore, considering the tough situation, Covid Care Centres should be opened in the rural limits of Virajpet, Somwarpet, Ponnampet, Kushalnagar and Napoklu as well.

Also, more medical staff should be deployed as the existing personnel are facing pressure owing to increasing cases, she added.

Senior citizens and pregnant women are facing a lot of inconvenience during vaccination as there is no public transport. The administration should allow the movement of autorickshaws, she said.

The MLC alleged that there are no seating arrangements at the designated hospital. About 500 people visit the hospital daily. Many of them are forced to wait till evening.

People with diabetes and other ailments are suffering due to the negligence of the administration. They should be provided with clean drinking water and seating arrangements, said the MLC.

Veena Achaiah requested people who have returned to the district from Bengaluru, not to come out of their houses and remain in isolation.

AAP to provide oximeters

Aam Aadmi Party observer Kolibailu Chinnappa Venkatesh said that the party will provide oximeters to Covid-19 patients across the state. The facility will be made available to Kodagu as well.

The volunteers from the party are preparing a list of beneficiaries, he said.