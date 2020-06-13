Govt should take measures to conduct SSLC exams without fear: U T Khader

MLA U T Khader said that the government should take necessary arrangements for children to appear for SSLC examination without any fear.

The government should discuss the online classes after holding SSLC examination, he told mediapersons in Mangaluru.

The responsibility of sanitising the classrooms after the exam should be handed over to the health department rather than local administration. Exams should be conducted only after taking all precautionary measures to check the spread of COVID-19. The government has no clarity on the education system, he alleged.

Though the State government has banned online classes upto class 5, it has failed to cancel all education apps that offer online coaching. The schools may commence their online classes through such apps of corporate companies if the Covid pandemic situation continues, said MLA U T Khader.

Welcoming the government’s decision to ban online classes, he sought to know why the government failed to ban education apps that are used for teaching the students online. All the parents in the State are not capable of purchasing smartphones for online classes. Only 30 % of the schoolchildren in the state have access to internet connectivity and smartphones. What mental trauma the brilliant student would undergo when his family failed to afford him the required materials for online classes.

The MLA said that the government has failed to prepare a plan of action for the reopening of the schools. An action plan with reduced syllabus should have been prepared well in advance. Further, textbooks should be printed and sent to the schools.

The private school managements are also in distress and are unable to pay salaries for their staff. Even the parents of the children are also not in a position to pay the school fee. The government should take a decision considering the problems faced by the management and the parents, he added.