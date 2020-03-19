‘Govt taking all measures against Covid-19’

The BJP-led Central and the state governments are taking all possible measures against the spread of Covid-19, said BJP district president Robin Devaiah.

Addressing mediapersons in Madikeri on Thursday, he stated that compared to other countries, India was least affected, owing to the precautionary measures taken by the governments. “Health personnel, civic workers and police have been doing a commendable job. People should cooperate with the district administration by complying with the directions issued by the government,” he said.

BJP Medical Cell convener Dr B C Navin Kumar stated that Covid-19 has been declared as a national disaster, so as to control the spread of the disease. But, the opposition parties have been criticising the move of the government.

The families of the persons, who have succumbed to Covid-19, will be given Rs 4 lakh as compensation. Treatment is being provided to the suspected, he said and he requested the general public not to pay heed to rumours.

Dr Navin Kumar also stated that the Coronavirus spreads from the patient to his family and then to the society. In India, the spreading of the virus is still in an individual level. However, one should not ignore the same. People must take precautions. He added that the district in-charge minister and the MP of the region have been obtaining information regarding Coronavirus through the district administration from time to time.

BJP District General Secretary Arun Bhimaiah and Madappa were present.

‘Political gimmick’

Robin Devaiah termed the complaint submitted by district JD(S) to the Superintendent of Police, as a political gimmick. JD(S) district president Ganesh, along with other leaders, had appealed to the Superintendent of Police to track the district in-charge minister and the MP. “In fact, Ganesh has been losing his hold over the party cadres. Some people within the party have been conspiring to distance him from the party. Therefore, he and his supporters are into such drama.

District BJP president said that the MP and the minister are making their best possible efforts to find solutions to the problems in Kodagu, in the level of the state and the Central governments. It was the JD(S)-Congress coalition government which neglected Kodagu district, he said.