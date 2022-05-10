Govt to bear treatment cost of Sukri Bommagowda

Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the state government will bear the medical expenses of Padma Shri awardee Halakki tribal folk artiste Sukri Bommagowda.
"As Uttara Kannada District In-charge Minister, I have come to visit her at the hospital and have directed the DC to pay special emphasis to Sukri's health. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had called me in the morning and said that her entire hospital expenses will be borne by the state government. The CM has also spoken to the DC."
The minister said, "We fondly call her Sukri ajji. She greeted us with a smile and said that she will return home soon. We also informed her of the government's decision to bear the expenses."
Sukri was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru on May 7 following complaints of breathing difficulties.
