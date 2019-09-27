‘Govt to create spl package for garbage slide victims’

Health Minister B Sreeramulu on Friday promised that the state government will formulate a special package envisaging permanent rehabilitation for the victims of garbage slide in Pacchanady.

“Unscientific dumping of solid waste without any precautionary measures led to the sliding of the garbage. The expert teams had visited the spot and conducted a study. Necessary measures will be taken to provide rehabilitation of the families evicted from Mandara,” Sreeramulu said after visiting the garbage slid affected areas in Pacchanady on Friday.

The minister said health department was asked to initiate measures to ensure that contagious diseases do not spread following the sliding of the garbage in the region. The local MLA has also has drawn the chief minister’s attention to the issue. Rajesh Bhat on behalf of the victims submitted a memorandum to the Minister.

He said that there was discrimination in the payment of compensation for the land owned by seven families that were acquired way back in 2006, which should be set right. Suitable facilities should be provided to the victims.

Taskforce

Health Minister Sriramulu after visiting Sri Umamaheshwari Temple in Kapikad said a task force will be set up to check the spread of contagious disease in the district. A report on the required grant for setting up a solid waste management unit will be submitted to Chief Minister shortly, he added.