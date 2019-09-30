Govt to develop website on tourist places: Ravi

Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture C T Ravi said a social audit would be conducted on the Yatri Nivas across the district.

“Thirty Yatri Nivas were sanctioned to Dakshina Kannada district. A few of these Yathri Nivas were not required. A social audit on their use will help us understand on whether some of the yathri nivas were sanctioned to please a particular section of the society, and whether it is being used as vote bank politics,” he told mediapersons at Patrika Bhavan on Monday.

Earlier, in the review meeting, Ravi said KRIDL (Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited) had failed to complete the work on yathri nivas sanctioned in 2016.

The minister said a website on the model of Wikipedia with complete details about tourist spots and its location would be developed by the end of 2020.

The students of arts stream will be involved in compiling information on history, culture and other details of the tourist spots.

After verifying the authenticity of information, a website on the model of Wikipedia (where one can make corrections and include details) will be developed, he said.

Demand survey

Ravi said 420 tourist taxis were distributed among the beneficiaries through tourism department since 2009 onwards. I have directed officials to conduct a demand survey to assess whether tourist taxis were needed in Dakshina Kannada.

“If they are not needed, then the scheme can be modified depending on the local needs. Instead of tourist taxis, subsidy can be given for setting up mobile canteen, a stall to sell indigenous products among others,” he said.

Ranga Mandira

On the status of Ranga Mandira in Mangaluru, Ravi said land was identified. The initial cost was Rs 24 crore and now it had been reduced to Rs 17 crore. It is true that 14 districts in Karnataka do not have Ranga Mandira, he said. “I was shocked when informed that a developed district like Dakshina Kannada does not have a Ranga Mandira.

The Ranga Mandira proposal will be included in the 2020-21 budget.

Later, Panambur Beach Tourism Development Project Yathish Baikampady highlighting tourism potential said there was a need to organise events like kite festival, river festival, surfing, heritage trail in Moodbidri and build riverside jetties for floating restaurants.

Aloysius Albuquerque of Summer Sands Resort said tourism department should have a full time assistant director. Brand Mangaluru needs to be promoted in all the international events, he added.