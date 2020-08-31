Govt to promote inland fishing in Karnataka, says Kota

Minister for Fisheries and Inland Water Transport Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the government will conduct 100 training sessions on cage fish farming across the state to create self-employment for 10,000 people.

Speaking after inaugurating a training programme, he said the state government under Atmanirbhar programme, has chalked out a programme for self-employment through cage fishing.

Cage fish farming is successful in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The government wants to bring in a revolution in fishing sector by taking up cage fishing.

The minister said cage fish farming can be promoted in ponds, lakes, reservoirs, backwaters and large water bodies. Karnataka is in the ninth position in the country in inland fisheries. The government wants to reach the top position by promoting inland fisheries through various methods.

The minister said to support fishermen, the Centre has been providing a loan of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for fishermen possessing Kissan card through DCC Banks. To support fisherwomen to take up self-employment through SHGs, capital amount of Rs 2 lakh will be given by the government.

The fishermen should wear life jackets while entering the sea. The government is committed to providing more facilities for fishermen.

Fisheries department director Ramacharya said that the government has submitted a Rs 4,115 crore action plan to the Central government to promote fisheries in the state in the next five years. Awareness on cage fishing will be taken up at taluk levels by conducting workshops.