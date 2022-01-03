'Govt to train promising athletes'

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jan 03 2022, 23:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 00:00 ist
MAHE Pro-Chancellor Dr H S Ballal inaugurates the district-level sports meet organised by Kreeda Bharathi at Ajjarakadu stadium in Udupi.

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar said the government will train 75 promising athletes keeping the next Olympics in mind.

He was addressing a gathering at the district-level sports meet organised by Zilla Kreeda Bharathi at Ajjarakadu district stadium.

He said the selected students will be trained for three years.

The minister said that steps have been taken to set up a sports hostel in Udupi. The sports hostel will start functioning from the current academic year itself. 

MAHE Pro-Chancellor Dr H S Ballal inaugurated the sports competition. MLA Raghupathi Bhat presided over it.

A grand procession was held prior to the launch of the sports meet.

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar
athletes
Kreeda Bharathi
district-level sports meet
Udupi

