Govt will be urged to declare Kodagu as flood-hit: Bopaiah

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah said that pressure will be mounted on the state government to declare Kodagu as a flood-hit district and to suitably compensate the affected farmers.

Speaking to the office-bearers of Kodagu Growers’ Federation in Ponnampet on Monday, the MLA said that the farmers and coffee growers have been hit due to floods in the past three years. Coffee, pepper and areca are affected by rot disease.

This year, the district has received more rain than the previous year. The government will be urged to declare the entire district as flood-hit, he said.

So far, only Madikeri taluk has been declared as flood-hit. Measures will be taken to include the rest of the four taluks to the list of flood-hit taluks, added Bopaiah.

Srimangala GP president Ajjamada Jaya, Kodagu Growers’ Federation joint secretary Bachangada Devaiah, treasurer Manira Vijay Nanjappa, Srimangala hobli president Kalimada Tammu Muttanna and Chattangada Nanaiah were present.