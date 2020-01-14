Govt will extend all cooperation for Brahmakalashotsava at Kateel: Kota

The pending development works related to Brahmakalashotsava in Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple should be completed at the earliest, District In-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary directed officials.

He was speaking at a review meeting on the preparations for Brahmakalashotsava at Sri Durga Parameshwari Temple PU College in Kateel on Tuesday.

Poojary said the district administration and state government would extend all cooperation for the success of the Brahmakalashotsava.

Temple priest Harinarayanadasa Asranna alleged that a few shops had encroached the road in front of the temple. There has been an increase in number of street vendors, hampering smooth flow of traffic. The waste water from hotels are released directly into River Nandini, thus polluting the water body. The encroachments should be cleared immediately, he added.

The minister told officials to give shopkeepers two days time to clear the encroachment. "If they fail to clear, initiate action against them.''

The minister directed the officials to impose fine for selling pan, gutka and cigarettes within 100-metre radius of the temple. The officials should ensure that none smoke on the temple premises, he said.

The streetlights should be repaired at the earliest, Poojary added.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that a team of doctors should be formed during Brahmakalashotsava. The works on widening the road, repairing streetlights, installing BSNL tower, CCTV camers for security and other pending works should be completed within a week, he added.

Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian and others were present.