Govt will not compromise on law and order in state: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday allayed apprehensions of the government compromising with law and order in the state.

"Stern action will be taken against those organisations who take the law into their hands," he warned.

"The government is firm on its decision when it comes to law and order in the state. Our utmost priority is to maintain law and order and maintain peace," he told reporters on the sidelines of a BJP meeting organised at Hotel Ocean Pearl.

The chief minister, while responding to a query on love jihad in Mangaluru, said that a few organisations were provoking people from the backdoor.

“I have directed police officers to act against those who take the law into their hands. Even the Karnataka DGP has spoken to police officials on maintaining law and order,” he added.

The government has taken action against those behind the untoward incidents in Dharwad or Shivamogga or in Kolar. The CID is probing into the murder of Chadru in Bengaluru, he said.

“Those levelling charges against the government should introspect on what they have done when they were in power,” said Bommai.

There are provocations from both sides. People are provoked by raking up selective issues in the state. Who raised the hijab issue? he asked.

Society needs to understand the motive behind such provocations, he added.

While responding to a query on Muslims being denied permission to carry out business activities in temple fairs, he said that various developments have taken place at different junctures.

In coastal districts, many murders had taken place in the past. The government is clear in its stand on maintaining law and order and ensuring peace in the state, he added.