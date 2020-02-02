Govt women’s first grade college to get own building

The government women’s first grade college in Madikeri will finally get its own building. The work on levelling the land for the construction of the building has commenced.

The college was started five years ago in the district headquarters and was functioning from Yuva Bhavana building of the Jilla Yuva Okkuta.

Following a request by MLA Appachu Ranjan, the state government has sanctioned a piece of land behind Gowda Samaja in Madikeri. The two-floor building will come up on a 70-cent site, said sources from Collegiate Education.

The authorities have been searching for suitable land for the college building for the last five years. Owing to a stay order from the Supreme Court, the land identified near Dasavala Road could not be utilised.

The land identified at Karnangeri was damaged in the natural calamity. Finally, it was decided to use the land earmarked for the construction of quarters for the Department of Public Instruction deputy director, said college principal D J Javarappa.

He said the college building is likely to be made available in 2021 academic year. A sum of Rs 4 crore has been released for the building. As many as 200 students in degree college and 400 students in composite college are pursuing their studies.

The new college building will have classrooms on each floor. In addition, it will have a library and parking on the ground floor. The first floor of the building will house arts stream and the second floor will be earmarked for the commerce department.

The government is also mulling over construction of a composite college building near Field Marshal Cariappa Auditorium near Junior College premises. About 60 cents of land has been identified for the purpose.

Jilla Yuva Okkuta President P P Sukumar said that with the functioning of the college from its building has affected activities of the Okkuta.