Govt working to strengthen SHGs: CM Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that, in order to strengthen the concept of women empowerment, the state government will announce special measures in the budget.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 387 crore in Byndoor.

The chief minister said that the state government is determined to strengthen self-help groups.

“The deputy commissioner will be directed to take measures supporting the waiver of loans to fishermen. In Udupi district, 20,197 fishermen will benefit from the waiver. A loan amount of Rs 55 crore will be waived,” he promised.

Yediyurappa also instructed the concerned officials to be cautious to ensure the quality of the construction works.

Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra said that he was committed towards the all-round development of Byndoor constituency. Health cards will be distributed among beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat project, he said and added, “Funds are released to develop fisheries, roads and school classrooms.”