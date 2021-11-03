Gowda family cricket tourney from Nov 4

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Nov 03 2021, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 23:02 ist

The tennis ball cricket tournament of Gowda families will be organised by Kodagu Gowda Yuva Vedike from November 4 to 12.

The tournament scheduled for April was postponed due to the pandemic.

A total of 98 families have registered. Two teams have entered pre-quarterfinals during the matches held earlier, stated a press release.

