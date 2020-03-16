Gowdalli quarters worth lakhs of rupees unused for years

The quarters of the health department, built by spending lakhs of rupees at Gowdalli, are lying unused for the last few decades. The valuable wooden doors and tiles in these quarters are wasted.

Four quarters for the staff of the health department were constructed in the village three decades ago. The quarters were meant for PHC doctor and nurses. A portion of the quarters has collapsed as they have not been used so far. Thus, the quarters have become homes for snakes and rodents.

The quarters are situated adjacent to Government Lower Primary School. The snakes and rats from these quarters make their appearance on the school premises frequently, posing danger the lives of the students.

“Good quality wood is used for door, windows of these quarters. Due to lack of maintenance, they are getting destroyed. The Gram Panchayat had appealed the health department to either repair it or demolish it. However, no action has been initiated so far,” said Oorubage Gram Panchayat former member Umadevamma.

“The Primary Health Centre functioning in the village has been closed. As a result, senior citizens, women have to visit Mudigere for health care needs. The health department should repair the quarters and deploy at least a nurse to provide minimum health services” said the villagers.

SDMC President Anasooya Ramesh urged the authorities to repair the quarters.