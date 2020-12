A gram panchayat election candidate, who had contested from Kavalamudoor, died on Monday.

The deceased is identified as Jayanth Prabhu (58).

He had served as the GP member twice in the past. Prabhu had consumed chemical spray, used for grass, mistaking it for mouth ulcer spray on December 21.

Prabhu, seriously ill, was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru, where he breathed his last on Monday. Prabhu's candidature was supported by Congress.