GP member assaulted in Malpe

A gram panchayat member was assaulted by a gang of miscreants wearing masks at Malpe fishing harbour on Friday morning.

Police have identified the victim as Riyaz (32), a resident of Farangipet in Mangaluru. He was a fish merchant and the member of Pudu gram panchayat.

Riyaz was attacked with swords. As the gang members were wearing masks their identity could not be known, eyewitnesses said.

Police said Riyaz, who sustained severe injuries on his hands and neck, is being treated at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal. His condition is said to be stable. Riyaz is said to be a regular visitor to Malpe harbour. Police suspect that those who assaulted him were from Mangaluru as his vehicle was trailed by another vehicle from Mangaluru.

Manjunath, Circle Police Inspector of Udupi, who visited the spot suspected rivalry in business to be reason behind the murder attempt. Police are investigating his business connections. A case was registered under section 307 of IPC.